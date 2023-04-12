Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide ‘on make or break holiday’ after ‘furious row’

Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are reportedly on a “make or break holiday”, after getting into a furious row last week.

According to The UK Sun, the Turkish actress was left “fuming and upset” with her Italian beau after allegedly finding messages on his phone from two models who he spent time with in Manchester while she was on a brand trip to Ireland.

The couple jetted off to Amsterdam over the weekend, where Davide has reportedly been trying to make things up to Ekin-Su.

A source told The Sun: “Ekin has been angry and upset and the pair really needed a change to reconnect.”

“Ekin and Davide are at their best when they are away from everyone else and can concentrate on each other – without any distractions.”

“Davide has a lot of grovelling to do and he’s vowed to cut down on clubbing in Manchester without her. He hopes this trip will be enough to reassure Ekin and make things right again.”

It comes after a well-placed source told the publication last week: “It all exploded last Sunday after she found messages on Davide’s phone discussing their time together.”

“He had been messaging both of the girls and she suspected they had all met up one night.” “Ekin-Su contacted one of the girls to tell them she knew about things. She was furious and really upset.” Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Davide for comment. Ekin-Su recently sparked concern among fans with a series of cryptic tweets. She liked one tweet that read: “Distance is my new answer to disrespect. I no longer react, I no longer argue, I no longer dive into drama. I simply remove my presence.” The TV personality also liked a tweet that read: “People be turning out to be exactly who they said they wasn’t.” Ekin also cryptically tweeted: “Some song lyrics really hit me hard..,” and “Life is matter of choices, and every choice you make makes you… 🤘🏻.” Ekin-Su and Davide won the 2022 series of Love Island. Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie on the red carpet at The Gossies 2023 in March, Davide hit back at those who have accused him and Ekin-Su of being a “fake couple”. He told us at the time: “Everyone has got an opinion. We are happy where we are, we are living our life, we found each other.” “We don’t really care about a few people spreading their opinions. I feel like most of the people know who we are and know the love that is between me and Ekin, and that’s all that matters.”