Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide ‘on make or break holiday’ after ‘furious row’

Love Island stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are reportedly on a “make or break holiday”, after getting into a furious row last week.

According to The UK Sun, the Turkish actress was left “fuming and upset” with her Italian beau after allegedly finding messages on his phone from two models who he spent time with in Manchester while she was on a brand trip to Ireland.

The couple jetted off to Amsterdam over the weekend, where Davide has reportedly been trying to make things up to Ekin-Su.

A source told The Sun: “Ekin has been angry and upset and the pair really needed a change to reconnect.”

“Ekin and Davide are at their best when they are away from everyone else and can concentrate on each other – without any distractions.”

“Davide has a lot of grovelling to do and he’s vowed to cut down on clubbing in Manchester without her. He hopes this trip will be enough to reassure Ekin and make things right again.”

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide

It comes after a well-placed source told the publication last week: “It all exploded last Sunday after she found messages on Davide’s phone discussing their time together.”

