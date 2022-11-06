Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide jet off on romantic holiday after shutting down split rumours

Love Island 2022 stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have jetted off on romantic holiday, after shutting down split rumours.

The Turkish actress and her Italian boyfriend, who won the latest series of the hit dating show, are currently soaking up the sun in Dubai.

The couple have been sharing videos from their lavish trip to their Instagram Stories, and it looks like they’re having a ball.

It comes just weeks after Ekin-Su and Davide were forced to shut down split rumours, after their co-star Paige Thorne revealed that one of the show’s remaining couples secretly called it quits after leaving the villa.

During her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, the Welsh paramedic played a game of ‘Say It Or Shot It’, and was asked: “Who is the fakest couple to come out of Love Island this year?”

Paige replied: “All I’m going to say on this is… There are how many couples left, three? Really there’s only two. But that’s a secret I’ll never tell.”

Although Paige said there are only three couples left from the show, there are actually four: Ekin-Su and Davide, Gemma and Luca, Indiyah and Dami, and Andrew and Tasha.

Addressing Paige’s comments in an interview with Metro, Ekin-Su said: “Apparently I fake my relationship. It doesn’t bother me. I laugh at the negative comments.”

“We’re moving in together pretty soon. We don’t need to prove to the world that we’re in love. We really don’t.”

Ekin-Su also reflected on the constant scrutiny their relationship receives, adding: “Being in the public eye, sometimes, is not as easy as not being in the public eye. It’s the smallest things – if I didn’t like my boyfriend’s picture, for instance, people would assume things.”

“Or, if Davide didn’t comment on one of my pictures, people would say something: ‘Oh my God, have they broken up!?’ There’s no pressure to stay together. We are a real couple. We are authentic.”

Ekin-Su and Davide won the 2022 series of Love Island in August, after securing a whopping 63.7% of the public vote.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came in second place, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope came in third place, while Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page finished in fourth place.

Ekin-Su and Davide are set to return to our screens very soon, as they recently filmed a travel series together which is set to air on ITV later this month.