Love Island’s Ekin-Su finally addresses those photos of her representing Ireland at beauty pageant

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has finally addressed those photos of her representing Ireland at a beauty pageant.

The 28-year-old won the 2022 series of the hit dating show alongside her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

While she was in the villa, throwback photos of Ekin-Su made the rounds on the internet – including one of her as Miss Ireland in the Miss Asia Pacific World pageant.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on Friday night’s The Late Late Show, Ekin-Su revealed she was approached to represent Northern Ireland in the pageant.

“When I was 17 I did Miss Asia Pacific and it was a beauty contest, and it was my first ever kind of travel. I was very young and very confident and I just went away.”

“My manager at the time said ‘Could you represent Northern Ireland?’ and I said ‘Sure’ and it was kind of within the island and I was like ‘Yeah, why not.'”

“I had to research about Ireland itself, you know the Bailey’s, the Guinness..,” Ekin-Su joked.

“I did two weeks in South Korea, with Miss Russia, Miss England, Miss Scotland and all other countries were there and I was proud.”

“I know I’d never been to Ireland, before but I was very proud.”

Ekin-Su entered Miss Asia Pacific World under the pseudonym Susie Hayzel Culculoglu.