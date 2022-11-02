Love Island’s Ekin-Su addresses Dancing On Ice ‘curse’ as her pro partner is revealed

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has addressed the Dancing On Ice “curse” ahead of her upcoming stint on the show.

The Turkish actress, who won the 2022 series of Love Island alongside her Italian boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, will show off her ice-skating skills when the new season of the popular ITV show kicks off early next year.

The 28-year-old, who has become the highest-paid Love Island star in the skating show’s history, has been paired up with pro skater Brendyn Hatfield.

Ahead of her DOI debut, Ekin-Su has taken to Twitter amid fears for her relationship with Davide while she’s on the show.

She tweeted: “If I hear one more thing about this dancing on ice curse I will laugh very hard. Dear oh me… well at least my man fully supports me.”

In another tweet, Ekin-Su wrote: “Oooo I’m so scared the curse oooooo… bahahahaahaha…oh I love it. me and Davide are laughing at the comments.”

It comes after The Sun reported that Ekin-Su signed a six-figure deal to appear on Dancing On Ice, which is more than any other Love Island contestant.

Other Islanders who competed on the show in the past include Wes Nelson, Liberty Poole, Maura Higgins and Kem Cetinay.

A TV insider told the outlet: “As a comparison, Love Island stars would normally command something in the region of £30-50k for the show, so this is a huge deal for Ekin-Su.”

“Producers felt she was well worth every penny though – she is one of the most popular winners in Love Island history, winning with a landslide of votes, she’s got a great personality, and she’s stunning to boot so they’re confident her cheque will be reflected in the ratings.”

Ekin-Su will join ten other celebrities on the show, who will all embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in an attempt to impress both the panel and the public.

Comedian Darren Harriott, Drag Queen The Vivienne, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, footballer John Fashanu will also skate across our small screens.

Meanwhile, former Liberty X star Michelle Heaton, The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran, and former TOWIE star Joey Essex have also been confirmed for the upcoming series of the popular ITV show.