Love Island’s Ekin-Su addresses Dancing On Ice ‘curse’ amid Davide engagement rumours

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has addressed the Dancing On Ice “curse”, ahead of her debut on the show.

The Love Island star, who is dating Davide Sanclimenti, is partnered with pro skater Brendyn Hatfield on the ITV show.

The supposed Dancing On Ice curse has seen several contestants break-up with their partners over the years, but Ekin-Su has insisted her Italian beau has nothing to worry about.

Speaking about the curse, the Turkish actress told MailOnline: “Boring! I’m saying boring to the idea of that [the curse] because it has made our relationship a lot stronger.”

“It’s really crazy. Like this show has made us stronger, made us love each other more because I’ve got this passion, I’ve got this quality that I’m always doing something I love and that’s really attractive for a person anyway.”

“So it’s great. I’m happy I’m doing it, no regrets at all. See you later to the curse!”

The reality star praised Davide for being so supportive of her after landing a spot on the show.

She said: “He’s been very supportive. He’s been putting salt baths Epsom salt baths in the bath for me, me making sure I’m home, my body’s relaxed, nice foot massages, nice back massages, nice healthy nutritional meals…”

“Yeah, he’s really supportive! He wants to be smash it, he really does.”

It comes after Ekin-Su and Davide, who won Love Island in 2022, sparked engagement rumours.

Back in December, Davide shared a video from their romantic trip to Rome to Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Our first Christmas together and our first time in Rome together 🥰… It was missing something on that hands tho 👀❤️.”

The video shows Davide gifting Ekin-Su a Cartier bag, which she opens to reveal a stunning gold ring.

The Italian Stallion takes the ring out of the box and fits it on his girlfriend’s ring finger.

Ekin-Su appeared delighted as she received the sweet gesture; however, fans were left confused as to whether it was a marriage proposal or not.

One Instagram user wrote: “Is this an engagement or not?! I can’t tell 😂 mom and dad, help us,” while another said: “Wait is this a proposal???”

Meanwhile, a third said: “IS THIS A PROPOSAL OR NOT!!!!!?????”

However, it was later confirmed that it was a promise ring and not an engagement ring.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.