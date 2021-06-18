Love Island’s Dr Alex shares heartbreaking reason he decided to sign up for the show

Dr Alex George has shared the heartbreaking reason he decided to sign up for Love Island.

The famous doctor, who is a self-confessed introvert, appeared on the show back in 2018.

Speaking on The Locker Podcast, the 30-year-old said he pushed himself to go on the show after a friend gave him some advice before she passed away.

Alex explained: “The fear of failing has prevented me from doing things. I’m naturally a very introverted person.”

“When I was younger I always afraid of putting myself out there and what people might think if I did something wrong.”

“This all changed when I had a very good friend of mine at university called Freya and she was an amazing medic. She would have been a fantastic doctor. She was involved in so many charities and honestly just an amazing person,” he continued.

“But she got leukaemia in training. She had a long battle with it and multiple rounds of chemo and in isolation for a huge amount of time. It was literally a box she had to stay in because her immune system was so weak.”

“She actually did some of her exams in that isolation. Unfortunately, despite her having a bone marrow transplant the cancer came back and she passed away.”

“But before she passed away, her bit of advice to me was to live life, take your opportunities and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there,” he said.

“It was such brilliant advice. And throughout my early 20s I’ve tried so hard to try and follow that advice.”

“The more I fail now I realise it’s not that bad, I think, ‘Do you know what? Fine, move on, let’s go to the next.'”

When asked to share his advice for this year’s Islanders, the A&E doctor said: “Just try to be true to yourself and respectful to other people.”

“The most important thing is to try and be yourself and stick to your values and beliefs. And make sure that going on the show is the right thing for you.”

“If you are worried about your life after or how it will effect your career then you have to stop and think hard about what’s best. Don’t take it or yourself too seriously. And try to enjoy it,” he added.

The brand new series of Love Island will premiere on June 28 at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

