Love Island’s Dr Alex George quits Twitter to ‘protect his mental health’

Dr Alex George has quit Twitter to protect his mental health.

The 30-year-old, who was appointed as a mental health ambassador by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this year, explained his decision to quit the platform in an Instagram post.

The Love Island star wrote: “I have decided to delete my @twitter account. I believe we should all take the necessary steps to protect our mental well-being and be brave in creating boundaries where this could be affected.”

“I have not made this decision because I have been trolled. Most of what I see on that platform is negative and demotivating.”

“Life is far too short. Do not be afraid to take action to protect your mental health. You have that right.”

“Social media has incredible power for good if used correctly and I am so proud of the community we have here 💙,” he concluded the post, adding the hashtag #CancelNegativity.

Alex recently returned to work on the frontline after taking some time off to focus on several mental health campaigns.

The A&E doctor has been actively campaigning for better mental health provision since the tragic death of his 19-year-old brother Llŷr – who took his own life last year.