Love Island’s Demi Jones sparks rumours she’s split from her boyfriend

Demi Jones has sparked rumours she’s split from her boyfriend.

The Love Island star has been dating music boss Miami in recent months, but kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old hinted that her romance with Miami was over with a cryptic post.

She wrote: “This is your reminder to never let anyone treat you like your average [sic]. I’ve lost all my love and self worth over the past couple of months.”

“I’ve not even enjoyed taking pictures or posting because I’ve lost all my confidence.”

“I’m going to spend the coming months finding myself again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami (@miami1_)

Demi and Miami were first linked last June.

A source telling The Sun Online at the time: “Demi has been friends with Miami for a while and he knows the Gale twins as well.

“They’ve really enjoyed spending time with each other recently, but are trying to keep things on the quiet.”