Love Island’s Demi Jones shares update from hospital after getting thyroid gland removed

Demi Jones has shared an update from hospital after getting her thyroid gland removed.

The Love Island star was diagnosed with the cancer last month, and underwent a thyroidectomy on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories after the procedure, Demi told her 1.2million followers: “I just thought I’d update you as I’m finally awake and just had my lunch.”

“So I’ve had my full thyroidectomy. You can see the tube coming out of my neck there, which is probably the most painful thing about it.”

“It goes to this drain here, which takes up all the blood. I feel surprisingly better this time. I don’t know whether that’s because I’ve been through it and knew what to expect.”

“This thing here [the hole in her neck] is just really painful. The surgeon told me that over the past few weeks there’s been a signifcant increase in the number of young girls getting checked at the department.

“He thinks it’s because of me, which is absolutely amazing. So, make sure you’re getting your lumps checked,” she urged her followers.

The reality star is best known for appearing on the winter version of Love Island in 2020, which was filmed in South Africa.