Love Island’s Demi Jones reacts to Luis Morrison’s ‘issues’ with the mothers of his children

Love Island’s Demi Jones has reacted to Luis Morrison’s “issues” with the mothers of his children.

The 25-year-old coupled up with the 29-year-old on Love Island: All Stars, but the pair were dumped from the villa earlier this week.

Following her exit from the show, Demi was joined on a TikTok livestream by former Love Island stars Francesca Allen and Elma Pazar, who quizzed her about Luis.

Demi explained that Luis had been honest with her about the “situation” with his two exes and mothers of his children, Cally Jane Beech and Chloe Elizabeth.

When questioned by Francesca and Elma, Demi insisted she thinks Luis is “lovely” and was honest with her about everything in his personal life.

She said: “I’m not one to judge, he did sit down and he did tell me in the villa, his situation.”

“It wasn’t a shock when it came out,” she added.

Elma went on to ask whether Demi was “oblivious” to Luis’ situation before entering the villa, but she confessed that she had “known” and had previously met his ex Cally.

The redhead said: “I’ve met Cally before, I sort of knew the situation but I didn’t know all the ins and outs of the other stuff and also I’m not one to pry.”

Demi also added: “He’s got a lot on his plate.”

She concluded by saying she has no intention of stopping the romance and that she is currently “happy.”

“I’m happy, we’ll see where it goes, we’ll see what happens,” she said.

Demi’s comments come after Luis’ ex Chloe Elizabeth opened up about her experience with the former Islander, whom she shares a child with.

The mother-of-one alleged to The Sun: “Luis has two kids who he rarely supports, but you can see his lifestyle online.”

“He’s on lovely holidays, drives a nice car, lives in a nice house in a nice area, wearing his designer clothes yet he hasn’t given Romeo any money or support for most of his life.”

“It blows my mind to think if Luis appears in just ten episodes of this series, then Romeo’s seen his dad more on TV than he has in person.”

Meanwhile, Luis has remained silent about the situation between him and his exes.

Before he entered the All Stars villa, he told The Sun: “Out of respect for my children and their mothers, I do not wish to discuss personal matters publicly.”