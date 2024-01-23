Love Island’s Demi and Luis break their silence after being dumped from the All Stars villa

Love Island’s Demi Jones and Luis Morrison have broken their silence after being dumped from the All Stars villa.

The pair became the first Islanders to be dumped from this year’s series in a shock twist on Monday night’s episode, which was revealed by host Maya Jama.

Following the arrival of new bombshell Tyler Cruickshank, the ex-boyfriend of Kaz Kamwi, Demi and Luis were told they had lost their place on the show.

In their first post-show interview, Demi said: “It’s bittersweet,it’s been the best week of my life.

“I think I’ve had an even better experience this time than my last time, even in such a short amount of time. It’s sad to leave early but I have left with Luis, so it’s been lovely.”

Luis said: “I’m gutted to be leaving the Villa but I’m so happy to be leaving with Demi. Even though we weren’t coupled up, I wish we could’ve stayed longer as I thought we were a solid couple.

“I loved the time we shared together and overall I’ve had the best experience, it was even better than my time on series 1.”

When asked what’s next for him and Demi, Luis said: “I want to take her out this weekend.

“We’ve spoken about going to a restaurant in London and then meeting up with our mates for a night out.”

Demi also added: “Although it’s extremely early days, Luis and I get on so well. We are not putting any pressure on anything but we have already arranged our first date; we’re going to go out for dinner in London, go out for drinks and go out clubbing with our friends after.”