Love Island’s Dejon hits back at ‘narcissist’ claims as he struggles to cope with influx of online trolling

Love Island’s Dejon Noel-Williams has hit back at claims he’s a “narcissist”.

In his first interview since leaving the show, the 26-year-old revealed he’s been inundated with hateful messages since he got his phone back.

During his time on the show, the former semi-professional footballer came under fire for his behaviour, with many fans questioning his true feelings for his girlfriend Megan Moore.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dejon said: “I was away for altogether 10 weeks from the beginning to basically the end. I was in a bubble with no phone and not knowing what was happening on the outside world.

“The first thing that I did when I got my phone back was speak to my friends and family, but my phone was flooded with backlash and hateful messages.

“It got so bad that me and Meg have both decided to turn the comments off, the messages we have both received are no good for our mental health.

“Everyone is coming for me online. I’ve had everything, death threats, racist comments, hateful comments, I’ve had everything you could think of,” he said.

Dejon continued: “I do take full accountability for how I communicated at times in the villa.

“The girls who were on the show with me say I’m not a narcissist, I’m not a gaslighter, all of these things they have seen online, it means a lot to me because they spent 24 hours a day with me.

“I could have handled situations better but when it comes to being a ‘narcissist’ and these words, empathy is definitely something that I have, it’s something I had for Meg, for Harry, and when Meg was upset, I was there for her, and when Harry was upset it would break my heart.

“Me and Harry had a thing, we called it fitness and feelings where we would go to the gym and I would say ‘don’t worry H, we can be free here, our tears, people will think they’re sweat.'”

The 26-year-old also admitted he wanted to leave the show on several occasions.

“As the show went on, I felt very lost. I felt very confused. I wanted to go home, really and truly, many times especially when me and Meg were really good and I knew she was for me and I was 100 per cent sure that we would work on the outside world, I wanted to go home,” he explained.

“The viewers will have seen me joking around but they won’t have seen that I have feelings, I have a lot of feelings, but it’s hard for me to show them.

“I usually deal with my feelings alone and I would cry alone in my room or by myself but when you’re on TV and you’re feeling upset and you know the whole nation is watching you but not only that, I’m living with people and there was no place to be by yourself and let things out.”

“Harry really helped me with that, Meg, and Helena, she was going through her struggles, and that broke my heart, I had a lot of empathy, and I definitely feel I am a very empathetic person; I can definitely feel other people’s pain.”

Dejon’s flirty antics landed him in hot water on the show, particularly during Casa Amor when he was seen cosying up to Irish bombshell Andrada Pop.

The 26-year-old said: “Yes, I do regret flirting. The show portrayed me flirting a lot, which I held my hands up to, but the show is edited to make entertainment for the viewers.

“The one thing I can definitely say is I did resolve every issue I’ve ever had, and I have no bad blood with any of the Islanders. When I was exploring connections, me and Meg always communicated.”

“I thought on Love Island you needed to find who you have the strongest connections with. In the process of doing that I hurt people’s feelings, and I didn’t intend on doing that. It was hard trying to navigate getting to know different people in the same place, I have never experienced it before.

“I know I made a lot of mistakes and really and truly I am glad my connection with Meg was so strong that even my regrettable flirting with other girls while we were single and open, she still stood by me,” he said.

“But since we have been boyfriend and girlfriend it’s only been her and it will only be her.”

Dejon also revealed he and Meg are already planning to move in together.

“I had no game plan when I went on Love Island. I went there to find love, and I found it. In the later stages, I said I was ready to go home whenever I got what I came for. I got my girlfriend, and I left the villa with two best friends, Harry and Helena. I was completely happy,” he insisted.

“Being in the villa from day one with Meg, she was the only person I was in a couple with, shared a bed with, I spent 24 hours a day with her and our connection and bond is so strong, we have only not seen each other for one day since we met.

“The one day I didn’t see her, I missed her so much. We call each other and FaceTime all the time so the next steps will be living together in London.”