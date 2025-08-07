Love Island’s Dejon addresses ‘hate’ he’s received since leaving the Villa

Love Island’s Dejon has addressed the “hate” he’s received online since leaving the Villa this week.

The personal trainer, who came in fifth place alongside Meg on the show, was frequently at the centre of controversy online while viewers watched him navigate his connection with Meg and others in the Villa.

Dejon and Meg were voted the least compatible by their peers last Sunday, resulting in their immediate exit just a day before the final.

Now, Dejon has spoken out about the challenges he faced during his time on the show and the “hate” pointed at him.

Taking to Instagram, he penned: “Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me during my time on Love Island and since I’ve come out of the villa.”

“It’s been such a rollercoaster, and while I’ve definitely had my fair share of hate, the amount of love and encouragement I’ve received has honestly been overwhelming in the best way.”

Reflecting on all the lessons he’s learned, he shared: “This whole experience has taught me so much about myself and what I stand for.”

“How I react under pressure, and how to handle the highs and lows and see how I communicated wasn’t always the best and is something I’m definitely going to work on.”

“It was definitely a learning journey, and I’m grateful for every part of it. Above all, it was the summer of my life. I found love, made lifelong friendships, and experienced moments I’ll never forget.”

“Thank you for riding this crazy wave with me, my supporters I see all your messages and they mean more than you could know I appreciate every single one of you. D❤️🌴.”

The 26-year-old shared that he wasn’t “shocked” to leave the Villa at that point following being dumped.

He said: “I wasn’t shocked to leave because of the timing of mine and Meg’s argument that we had.”

“I knew people might not like that, so I wasn’t shocked to leave, but I know what we have is real and in real relationships you have disagreements. I’m still grateful for our experience and I wouldn’t have changed it.”