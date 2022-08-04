Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti hints at secret feud as he unfollows another contestant

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed Davide Sanclimenti has unfollowed fellow Islander George Tasker on Instagram.

The Italian hunk won the 2022 series of Love Island with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on Monday night, and the pair have since returned to the UK.

During their time on the show, the contestants social media accounts are run by friends or family, who generally tend to follow other Islanders’ accounts.

Davide’s account had been following George on Instagram, but when the 27-year-old got his phone back this week, he swiftly pressed the unfollow button.

It’s safe to say fans are loving Davide’s savage social media move, and quickly praised him for “protecting his queen”.

davide immediately unfollowing that loser george A REAL MAN IF I EVER SAW ONE pic.twitter.com/OtJ27lagtT — bel (@bellestoev) August 3, 2022

The EDL wins again as Davide unfollows Casa reject George on IG, Protect your Queen, King 🙌🏽🙌🏽#EkinDe #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eV7sTXkiK1 — EKIN SU UPDATES (@EkinSupergirl) August 3, 2022

Ekin su and davide unfollowing George on IG ik that’s right!!!! #loveisland — miጣ (@mitmittaaa) August 3, 2022

WAKING UP TO DAVIDE UNFOLLOWING GEORGE pic.twitter.com/Aa7odUnRL9 — . (@ekinlvr) August 3, 2022

George joined this year’s series as a Casa Amor bombshell, and appeared to get close to Ekin-Su under the covers one night.

While the Turkish actress insisted nothing happened between them, the scene was played during Movie Night, which caused a huge row between her and Davide.

The couple inevitably kissed and made up, but it looks like they still have a bone to pick with George.

Since he left the villa after Casa Amor, George has spoken about his bedroom antics with Ekin-Su multiple times.

During an Instagram Live with other dumped contestants, George claimed: “Her hand was in a place it shouldn’t have been, my hand was in a place it shouldn’t have been.”

“Not for that long, but the line was crossed, that’s all I’m saying. Look, we’re friends, but I didn’t realise that that’s what friends do, so you know?”