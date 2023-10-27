Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti finally reveals the REAL reason behind his brief split from Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti has finally revealed the REAL reason behind his brief split from Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The Love Island 2022 winners announced their split in June, but a few weeks later they were spotted leaving ITV’s Summer Party together.

During a new interview with The Sun, the Italian star explained that they briefly parted ways after they failed to see eye-to-eye on a number of issues.

The 28-year-old claimed they never “fully” broke up, and that the temporary separation was needed to strengthen their relationship.

He said: “It’s a lovely feeling being with Ekin, we probably broke up more publicly but never privately because we have always been in touch and the love between me and Ekin have always been there.”

“Breaking up may happen to people but it never actually happened to us.”

“We never properly privately broke up, it was more to do with the public pressure and we were having some tough months. It was a bit of pressure on both sides.”

When asked why they kept their rekindled romance under wraps, Davide said: “Of course there were some things that both of us wanted to work on.”

“Nor me nor Ekin were perfect in the relationship and probably needed to have a bit more communication and now I don’t regret nothing that happened because I feel stronger and I feel we understand each other.”

“I feel like she’s a lot more nice to me in certain situations and understands me more and at the same time I try to put myself in her shoes in certain situations.”

“There is more of an understanding with each other. I guess it has made us stronger and everything happens for a reason,” the star added.

The reality TV star revealed that he plans to move back in with Ekin-Su, after previously moving out of their home after their split earlier this year.

“We are planning on moving back in together,” he revealed. “We feel comfortable in the situation because it’s like we have two houses.”

“Whenever we are in Manchester, she is in Manchester with me and whenever we are down in Essex, we are in Essex together.

“It very rarely happens that I am in Manchester and she is in Essex.”

The Italian star hoped to not repeat the same mistakes and ensured that he and Ekin-Su will not be making the same “errors”.

“The next step is to chill and see how it goes, be understanding to each other and don’t do the same error that we did last year,” he said.

“It’s been an amazing year – we’ve loved every experience that we’ve had but we also had some difficult moments because of public pressure.”

Ekin-Su and Davide shot to fame when they appeared on the 2022 series of Love Island.

The pair were a fan-favourite couple, and went on to win the series – beating runners up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish.

Shortly after leaving the villa, the fan-favourite contestants landed their own two-part show, Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, which saw them travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s families and experience each other’s cultures.