Love Island’s Davide reveals ‘struggles’ with Ekin-Su

Davide Sanclimenti has revealed he has “struggles” with his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The couple won the 2022 series of Love Island last summer, and have since gone from strength to strength.

Shortly after leaving the villa, the fan-favourite contestants landed their own two-part show, Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, which saw them travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s families and experience each other’s cultures.

Davide has now opened up about his relationship with Ekin-Su on the outside world, nearly one year on from their Love Island win.

Speaking to The UK Sun: “Me and Ekin-Su had our struggles due to our public positions and we still have them sometimes.”

“If there’s something that I would change or would have done differently [with Ekin-Su in the villa] maybe I would have taken things a bit more slowly.”

The Italian Stallion then sweetly added: “The best thing about dating Ekin Su is that we understand each other – not just because we are literally the same person. She is my copy-paste.”

“Also because we come from the same experience and the same background,” Davide continued.

“She met my family and fortunately all my parents love her and Ekin Su’s family love me.”

“It’s been a good match also from our families’ point of view.”

