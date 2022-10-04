Love Island’s Davide hints at secret feud with co-stars

Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti has hinted at a secret feud with his co-stars as he revealed he’s been snubbed from the group chat.

The Italian Stallion won the 2022 series of the hit dating show alongside his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The couple have found fame since appearing on the show; Davide recently launched a collection with boohooMAN, Ekin-Su has signed two major deals with OhPolly and bPerfect Cosmetics, and the pair have even landed their own TV show.

Davide has since hinted at a secret feud with his Love Island co-stars as he revealed he’s been snubbed from their group chats.

The 28-year-old told The Sun: “I am not in any WhatsApp groups still. Nobody invites me into them. But maybe they tried to add me with my Italian number and not my English one, I don’t know.”

The Italian Stallion admitted that his fellow Love Island finalist Dami Hope is the only co-star he’s seen since leaving the villa.

However, Davide and Ekin-Su were joined by their fellow Islanders Dami, Jacques O’Neill and Jay Younger at the London launch of his new collection with boohooMAN.

“I’ve actually only seen Dami since leaving the villa,” Davide told The Sun. “We went for dinner. I’ve just been so busy but this event today is a good opportunity to catch up with everyone.”

Meanwhile, Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Paige Thorne have hinted at a secret feud with Gemma Owen.

Tasha previously told the outlet: “I literally message Paige [Thorne] and Indiyah [Polack] 24/7 every day. And Danica [Taylor] and Antigoni [Buxton] as well,” but failed to mention the 19-year-old dressage rider.

“I think everyone is so busy it’s hard to keep up,” the 24-year-old continued. “I still struggle to reply to my dad sometimes, that is just how crazy it has been. I have been trying to keep in touch as much as I can.”

“I am really happy for every single girl. What is so nice is the girls are all doing things that make sense to them.”

“It’s just amazing to see all the girls winning at life. And the boys are smashing it,” Tasha gushed.

“Life is not about competition; it’s about doing what makes you happy.”

Tasha’s comments came shortly after Paige hinted at a feud with Gemma.

The Welsh paramedic took part in an Instagram Q&A with her 1.4million followers and was asked who she still stayed in touch with from the show.

She replied with a photo of her and Antigoni posing in front of a mirror and also tagged Dami Hope, Indiyah and Tasha in the post.

Paige wrote: “All of them mostly! Have to remember everyone’s super busy atm but I’m in touch with these guys the most.”

She also shared a sweet video alongside Tasha along with the caption: “Every brunette needs a blonde.”

The 26-year-old then posted video with Danica Taylor, but did not share any snaps with Gemma, hinting that they haven’t stayed in touch despite appearing close on Love Island.