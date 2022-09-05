Love Island’s Davide addresses viral taxi video

Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti has addressed the viral video of him getting into a taxi with two girls last week.

His girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu had been shooting for her new OhPolly collection in Los Angeles at the time the video was taken, raising eyebrows amongst fans.

However, in an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the Turkish actress shut down speculation her beau had “cheated” on her.

Speaking to This Morning co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Davide finally addressed the viral video and the rumours surrounding it.

“You know what, I laughed it off actually,” Davide explained.

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su admitted she had been taken aback as friends, family and fans spammed her phones with messages and screenshots of the video.

However, her mind was put to rest after she called Davide from KA, who explained to her that the video had been taken out of context.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, Ekin-Su set the record straight saying: “I mean those videos, we know it’s not true because I was talking to him the whole night.”

“You know the relationship is between me and him and people like to talk.”

“The truth behind that is it wasn’t just him, it was a big group, and it just happened to be two girls in a taxi with him and his friend and it just looked wrong, thats all it was.”

“And you know I trust him, he didn’t cheat, and he’s my man,” she added.