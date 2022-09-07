Love Island’s Danica Taylor shares cryptic post following ‘split’ from Jamie Allen

Love Island star Danica Taylor has shared a cryptic post following her ‘split’ from Jamie Allen.

The 21-year-old dancer struck up a romance with the footballer towards the end of the 2022 series of the hit dating show, but they reportedly called it quits last month.

Danica has since taken to TikTok to share a video of herself saying “Bye bye” to boys who are “not obsessed” with her.

The bombshell captioned the post: “if they wanted to girls they would, stay focused💚”

One fan commented: “Is this about Jamie? 😭” , while another asked: “did u and jamie break up?”

Danica’s split from Jamie hit headlines just hours after she was papped kissing TOWIE’s Roman Hackett.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Danica and Jamie have gone their separate ways. They did make their relationship official but have decided that they didn’t quite work together romantically.”

“Jamie has just signed for a new football team and Danica is busy pursuing endless opportunities after leaving the Love Island villa and they sadly drifted apart.”

“They’re good friends still and will continue to support each other in everything they do.”