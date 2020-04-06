Love Island’s Dani Dyer reunites with her ex

Dani Dyer has rekindled her romance with her ex-boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence.

The Love Island star and her stockbroker beau split up at the beginning of March, but they have decided to give things another go, reports claim.

According to The Sun, Sammy “begged” Dani to stay and quarantine with him during the lockdown, so that they could work on their relationship.

A friend of Dani’s told the newspaper: “Dani and Sammy’s split was a shock but she felt the trust had gone and that he was bringing her down.”

“Sammy wasn’t going to let her walk out of his life without a fight and begged her to spend some time with him.”

“Since going into lockdown, Sammy has been pulling out all the stops to make Dani give their relationship a second chance.”

Sammy’s attempts to win the 24-year-old back included him serving “cosy dinners” and “talking about the future”, as Dani needed to know that “Sammy was serious about giving their relationship another chance”, the source added.

The source also revealed that the couple “were having blazing rows before they split up.”

Sammy’s plan seems to be going well, as the source shared that their relationship is “all sweetness and light again.”

The two had split in March following a 10-month relationship.

They had also previously dated for a year before Dani entered the Love Island Villa and started seeing fellow islander Jack Fincham.

This relationship drama comes after Sammy appeared in court earlier this year to deny allegations he scammed two elderly men, aged 80 and 90, out of £34,000 by posing as a financial investor.

The 23-year-old has pleaded not guilty and will stand trial in the summer.

View this post on Instagram Everything and more❤️✨ A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx) on Jan 25, 2020 at 11:58am PST

It is believed the court case took its toll on the pair’s relationship, causing rows which led to them splitting.

“Dani and Sammy have had a lot of honest conversations in the past week and she’s standing by him,” said the source.

“She wants to make it work but right now they’re just taking it day by day.”

