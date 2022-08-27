Love Island’s Dami reveals next step in his relationship with Indiyah

Love Island’s Dami Hope has revealed the next step in his relationship with Indiyah Polack.

The couple placed third on the eighth series of the hit dating show, after dropping the L-bomb and making things official between them.

The Dubliner recently moved to England to be closer to his girlfriend, and revealed they may soon begin hunting for a place of their own together.

Asked by The Sun about whether he and Indiyah had moved in together yet, Dami admitted: “No, but I feel like maybe September half-way is when we’ll start looking for a place together.”

“I’m living with my grandma right now. She lives in south London, so a lot of my family are trying to keep me there for a while.”

“It’s nice because I’m spending time with my grandma, but I’m always going to be an Irish boy,” he revealed.

Dami recently enjoyed a wild night out with his co-star Paige Thorne.

Love Island fans have previously questioned whether the friends secretly fancied each other, after spotting some “suspicious” moments between them.

Paige set the record straight about her relationship with Dami on the Fancy A Chat podcast earlier this month, telling host Toby Aromolaran: “Right ok, me and Dami, let’s just put this to bed because I am sick of getting dragged for ‘being after Indiyah’s guy’. I am not, like please stop.”

“Girls and guys can be mates without anything in it,” she added.