Love Island’s Dale reveals plans to ‘slide into Faye’s DMs’ once she leaves the villa

The 24-year-old has admitted he had the "strongest connection" with her on the show

Love Island’s Dale Mehmet has promised to slide into Faye Winter’s DMs once she leaves the villa.

The Scottish barber was dumped from the Island on Monday night, alongside Abigail Rawlings.

During his exit interview, the 24-year-old surprised fans by revealing his strong “connection” with Faye in the villa.

Dale said: “I can’t look at Faye and not smile. Genuinely she’s an amazing person. I came away from this experience and she’s the person that I had the strongest connection with.”

“She was definitely someone I found attractive, I love her personality. She was a real good friend, stunning person, she’s a really good, good girl.”

Explaining why he didn’t make a move on her in the villa, he confessed: “I’m a boys’ boy and Teddy was one of my boys.”

“So I could never do that, as much as I found her attractive and I like her personality.”

However, Dale confirmed he’ll reach out to her once she leaves the villa.

He said: “I’ll slide into her DMs to say hi. It’s not going to be, ‘Let’s go on a date’. She’s a good girl and Teddy’s a good boy.”

“For me personally, on a romantic level, I couldn’t.”