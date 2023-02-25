Love Island’s Cynthia reveals secret feud with co-star: ‘Why is my name in your mouth?’

Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo has revealed a secret feud with her Love Island co-star Olivia Hawkins.

The pair briefly met after the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling last week, which saw Casey O’Gorman choose to recouple with his flame Claudia Fogarty leaving Cynthia to be dumped from the villa.

During her appearance on the Reality podcast with host Will Njobu, the 25-year-old said: “I’m fed up. I’ve had enough. I don’t want her on my TV screen anymore. I don’t want her on my TV screen, I’ve had enough.”

Cynthia continued: “First of all, when we had the [Casa Amor] recoupling, when we were leaving, she was the first person to come up to me and say like ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so beautiful, I’m sad that you’re going, I wish you had gotten picked.'”

“I remember going to the girls, ‘Liv’s actually alright, like, she’s not too bad.'”

“Even during the recoupling, she asked me if I was okay, like she mouthed to me if I was okay, and I said ‘Yeah, I’m fine.'”

“So, I was like I don’t know where the perception [of Olivia comes from] – maybe it’s just for TV, I don’t know right. ”

Cynthia continued: “Then I get to the United Kingdom and people are telling me that she’s been talking about me whilst I’m obviously not there anymore.”

“She was saying how I was making all of these facial expressions to her [during the Casa Amor recoupling] and that she expected me to kick off.”

“First of all, why is my name in your mouth and I’m not even there? Like why, why, why? Just why?”

“If you wanna stay relevant, stay relevant with what you’ve got going on. Don’t start talking about my situation with Casey.”

Cynthia continued: “Even the whole comment of ‘Oh, I was expecting her to kick off more.’ Whether she comes out and says ‘Oh, I didn’t mean it’ – you said what you said and you didn’t stutter when you said it.”

“So for me, when that reunion comes, she’s the first person I’ve got questions for.”

“I’m gonna hear her out,” the 25-year-old revealed, but added that the question she wanted to pose to Olivia was: “Why is my name in your mouth?”

Cynthia and her Love Island co-star Layla Al-Momani later admitted that they thought Olivia had gotten away scot-free after the dramatic return of Movie Night.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

