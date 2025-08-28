Love Island’s Conor Phillips reveals the truth behind his past connection to Megan Forte Clarke before the show

Love Island’s Conor Phillips has revealed the truth behind his past connection to Megan Forte Clarke before the show.

The Irish stars struck up a romance on the summer series of Love Island, and have been inseperable since leaving the villa.

During their time on the show, fans speculated the couple already knew each other as Conor was following Megan on social media.

Appearing on Ireland AM this week, the Limerick native confessed he had his eye on Megan years before he entered the villa, but they had never met in person.

The 25-year-old admitted: “I followed Megan on social media four years ago. She never followed me back.

“I didn’t [message her]. I think I commented on one of her videos on TikTok.

“The first day when I got in there I was just like, ‘I know you’, and she was like, ‘No way’.

“So like that shows you that I’ve been having my eye on her for the last four years.”

Hosts Alan Hughes and Tommy Bowe couldn’t get over their past connection, and Conor said: “I know, I manifested it and now she’s my girlfriend so it’s crazy.”

The news comes after Conor recently confirmed they are now boyfriend and girlfriend, after he asked her to be exclusive during a trip to the beach.

The pair were coupled up during the series, and appeared to be going from strength to strength before Megan was dumped in a shocking public vote.

However, weeks later, they were reunited in a shock twist that saw Megan and fellow Islander Blu brought back to the villa.

Since reuniting, the couple have spent plenty of time together outside the villa, and earlier this month Megan introduced Conor to all her friends on a night out in Dublin.