Love Island’s Conor Durman apologises for ‘inappropriate and racist remarks’

Love Island star Conor Durman has apologised for his “inappropriate and racist remarks” amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

It was revealed in January that the 25-year-old, who starred on the winter series of the hit series, branded his ex-girlfriend Stevie-Leigh Pich “rank, a s**t and a s**g” when he discovered she slept with black men.

Taking to Instagram, Conor shared a lengthy statement with his followers and he admitted that there was “no excuse” for his actions.

“During my time in lockdown and seeing the BLM movement it has given me time to reflect on my past and comments made during a heated conversation between myself and my ex girlfriend before my time in Love Island in 2019,” he began the statement.

“Firstly I would like to say I’m extremely sorry for my inappropriate and racist remarks written in the message.”

“I completely failed to think about my words and ended up saying something hurtful and insensitive when I was in an angry and emotional state of mind, talking privately with someone close to me.”

“The comments made were not a true reflection of the Connor Durman you all know today. However I understand now, there is no excuse for reinforcing racist comments.”

The coffee salesman informed his fans that he is determined to educate himself.

“I will think very hard about my assumptions and phrasing from her on out and hope to have an opportunity to show what i have learn, listened to and importantly understood regarding the BLM movement,” he insisted.

“The BLM movement has given all of us, especially me, a huge insight into racism. Although I’ve made regretting comments in the past, I was to make it clear to the people hurt from my comments, including close friends and family.”

“I am not a racist and I do not condemn (sic) any racist behaviour physically or verbally. Being honest with myself, I still have a lot to learn about the BLM movement, culture and history, but I am very grateful that the BLM movement has happened.”

Conor then stated that the movement has his “full support.”

“The movement has my full support and it’s helped educate me personally along with millions globally, which I believe is one of the many changes the BLM movement are protesting for.”

“Finally, I would like to add because of the BLM movement, I plan to use my influence and social platforms positively, expressing in line with the peaceful protests that it is time for a permanent change,” he added.

After leaving the villa earlier this year, he issued an apology to for his racist remarks, who he coupled up with early on in the show.

