Love Island’s Coco reveals how she REALLY feels about Andrew after brutal dumping

Dumped Love Island star Coco Lodge has revealed how she really feels about Andrew Le Page, after he brutally dumped her after Casa Amor.

The bombshell grew close to the real estate agent while he was separated from his partner Tasha Ghouri, and he decided to recouple with her.

But soon afterwards, Andrew decided to rekindle his romance with Tasha, and abruptly ended things with Coco.

However, Coco has insisted there is “no bad blood” between her and Andrew anymore.

“I still think he took things a bit far with me, however I do understand when someone has a hold over you like Tasha has a hold over him, you can’t forget them,” she said in her exit interview.

“As soon as that person comes back it’s hard to want to pursue both when you have such strong feelings for someone because you’ve known them a lot longer. I don’t have any bad blood towards him but I do wish maybe things were handled a bit differently and it didn’t go as deep with us in Casa. It is what it is and we’re cool.”

The 27-year-old admitted she “wouldn’t do anything differently” on the show.

“What happened wasn’t nice and I genuinely had my feelings hurt there. That happens on the outside world as well, not everyone is going to be your forever person. People go back to the exes on the outside world – it is what it is. I was genuine to me so I can’t really regret anything,” she explained.

Coco also revealed she wouldn’t rule out meeting up with Andrew on the outside, despite what had happened between them.

“I wouldn’t not meet up with anyone. I feel like you’ve all been through a similar experience and you’re all a family,” she said.

Tasha officially asked Andrew to be her boyfriend during Thursday night’s show and the next day, Coco was dumped from the villa.

Tasha and Andrew’s relationship may hit the rocks again on Sunday night, as the Movie Night challenge is set to expose some secrets and lies from Casa Amor.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

