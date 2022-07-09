Love Island’s Coco Lodge ‘pulled out’ of THIS reality show to enter the villa

Coco Lodge reportedly pulled out of ‘Married At First Sight UK’ to enter the Love Island villa.

The 27-year-old’s last-minute decision to ditch the reality dating show, which had already started filming, reportedly left Channel 4 bosses “furious”.

A source told The Sun, “Coco was all set for the next series of MAFS. She’d shot about a week’s worth of content – costing upwards of £5,000 – and bosses were looking forward to seeing her on the show.”

“They were furious when Coco told them she was quitting to go on Love Island.”

Coco entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell on Sunday, and has caused quite the stir in less than a week.

Andrew Le Page decided to couple up with the 27-year-old, after hearing that his former flame Tasha Ghouri was treating him like a “mug.”

The dancer followed suit, and brought new boy Billy Brown back to the main villa, where Andrew branded her “fake.”

However, the estate agent then revealed his true feelings for Tasha after she told him the door wasn’t fully closed on their relationship.

Andrew then decided to cool things off with Coco on Friday’s episode, to clear his head about his former flame – but the Casa Amor bombshell didn’t appreciate this one bit.

The 27-year-old pulled Tasha for a chat, and told her, “I don’t think you would be happy with some of the things that were said or done,” prompting the dancer to grill Andrew on his antics.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

