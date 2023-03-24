Love Island’s Claudia reveals what’s REALLY going on between her and Casey

Love Island’s Claudia Fogarty has revealed what’s really going on between her and Casey O’Gorman.

The pair had been getting to know each other, and even remained loyal to one another during Casa Amor.

However, Casey’s head turned towards new bombshell Rosie Seabrook when she entered the villa, leaving Claudia in a friendship couple with bombshell Keanan Brand.

Casey announced his split from Rosie earlier this week, and fans theorised that Claudia had caused it – as the pair have been hanging out since leaving the villa.

However, Claudia has since debunked these rumours, telling her Instagram followers: “So since this is the most popular question, I’m going to address it now. Me and Casey are just friends.”

“We have been since leaving the villa. There is no bad blood between us and there’s also no relationship between us, apart from friendship.”

“We get on really well and we’re part of the same friend group. We get on really well with Samie [Elishi] and Tom [Clare], and we’re all going out this weekend. That’ll be really fun.”

Claudia continued: “But yes, you can all squash it now, because it’s just friends and nothing else. So, yeah. That’s all there is to it I’m afraid!”

Casey announced his split from Rosie earlier this week, telling his Instagram followers: “Rosie and I have spoken… she’s such a great girl.”

“Life outside the villa is just very different and we will remain friends moving forward!”