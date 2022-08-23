Love Island’s Chyna fuels romance rumours with Strictly Come Dancing pro

Love Island 2022 star Chyna Mills has fuelled romance rumours with Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones.

The dancer, 40, and the reality star, 23, were seen holding hands as they enjoyed a romantic break in Paris.

Their rumoured romance comes two years after his previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse ended.

According to The Sun, the pair stayed in the four-star Dadou Hotel in Paris after arriving by Eurostar.

An onlooker told the outlet: “Neil and Chyna looked very loved up and completely relaxed in one another’s company.”

“Paris is the perfect city for a romantic weekend and they both looked delighted to be there.”

They added that the Strictly star “probably wanted to do something special” because it’s a “new relationship” and their time together would be restricted once the BBC dance contest begins next month.

The couple sparked romance rumours after they were papped leaving the Reality TV Awards after party together in Chelsea.

An insider told the outlet that they “really get on well and he is totally taken with her.”

They added that Neil likes that Chyna is “fun and free-spirited” and the pair are “just having fun enjoying each other’s company”.

