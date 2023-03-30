Love Island’s Chloe Burrows kisses popular TV star – after splitting from Toby Aromolaran

Chloe Burrows has shared a kiss with former Gogglebox star Joe Baggs.

The 27-year-old and her best friend Millie Court, who shot to fame after appearing on the 2021 series of Love Island, were guests on Joe’s podcast Not My Bagg.

Joe, who is gay, took to his Instagram Stories to share a snap of him and Chloe locking lips.

He wrote: “Drunk too much and made @chloeburrows my girlfriend. So happy I can tell the world.”

Chloe reshared the photo, and added: “Boyfriend launch.”

Joe’s brother George, who Millie has been linked to in recent weeks, said of the upcoming podcast episode: “Millie Court & Chloe Burrows are here to spill the tea. They don’t hold back on saucy bedroom secrets, argument & new relationships.”

Chloe has been single since splitting from Toby Aromolaran last year.

The former couple came in second place on Love Island 2021, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

Chloe is now living with Millie, who split from her beau Liam Reardon last year.