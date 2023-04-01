Love Island’s Chloe Burrows announces brand new show

Chloe Burrows has announced her brand new show.

The 27-year-old rocketed to fame on Love Island 2021 – on which she placed runner-up alongside her then-beau Toby Aromolaran.

Sharing her exciting news via Instagram on Friday, the reality star penned: “GUYSSSS I AM SO SO SO SO SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE MY VERY OWN BRAND NEW SHOW @chloevstheworldshow!!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Burrows (@chloeburrows)

Chloe continued: “You peeps don’t understand how hard it’s been keeping this a secret from you guys!!!”

“Tune in every single Tuesday, beginning 4th of April, for a SICK new episode watching all of your favourite guests play games, talk rubbish & laugh till we cry hosted by yours truly!!!”

“Don’t forget to follow @chloevstheworldshow for exclusive clips & the most recent updates & comment below what guests you want me to have on!”

“P.s couldn’t have done this without all of you so just wanna say love you so so so much and huge shout out to @thefellasstudios, you guys are the best!!! See you very soon….🌍🎟️🎤.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate Chloe and her new show – including her best friend and Love Island 2021 co-star Millie Court, who wrote: “Eeekkkkk!!!!!!”

Liberty Poole penned: “Pure entertainment 🙌🏼 can’t wait 😍,” and Samie Elishi wrote: “Yessssss!!!😍❤️👏👏.”

Meanwhile Saving Grace podcast host Grace Keeling said: “SLAAAAAAAAY,” and Indiyah Polack commented: “EXCITED!!💞💞💞💞✨✨.”