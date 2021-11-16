Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran share first photos of new home after moving in together

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have officially moved in together!

The couple found love on the hit dating show Love Island this summer, and finished in second place.

Weeks after leaving the villa, Chloe and Toby found a place in Essex, which they moved into on Monday.

Alongside a photo of her and her beau drinking champagne in their new home, Chloe wrote on Instagram: “Cheers to us finally moving in 😢🥰”

The 26-year-old also shared a photo of her semi-pro footballer boyfriend sitting on the floor in an empty room, and wrote: “So much room for activities!!!!!”

She then thanked Annabel Kabel for helping her and Toby, 22, find “the most perfect home”.

Toby recently admitted to Goss.ie that it feels “weird” to move in with someone after three months of knowing them.

Recalling a conversation he had with Chloe, he said: “I said to her ‘it’s so weird that we’re moving in together, like I didn’t know you three months ago…’”

“But we were on Love Island and we lived together for eight weeks, and then had a five day quarantine after. That’s when we realised, like, we can’t stay away from each other too long.”

You can watch our full chat with Toby below: