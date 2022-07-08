Love Island’s Cheyanne breaks her silence after exposing Jacques’s behaviour during Casa Amor

Love Island star Cheyanne Kerr has responded to Jacques O’Neill’s “last-minute” recoupling decision.

As expected, the Casa Amor recoupling on Thursday night caused serious drama as many of the Islanders decided to recouple with new girls/boys.

Over the past few days, the rugby star had been getting to know Cheyanne in the main villa, despite being coupled up with Paige Thorne.

Before the paramedic left the main villa, Jacques opened up about his feeling towards her, and said he had never felt this way about someone before.

However, that statement was quite short lived as he turned his attention towards 23-year-old Cheyanne on the second day of the show’s Casa Amor twist.

Jacques, 23, dived head first into cracking on with the bombshell, and the new flames even shared a snog on the terrace.

Speaking to the Casa Amor girls ahead of the recoupling, Cheyanne said she wished she knew what Jacques was going to do, so she could calm her nerves.

During Thursday’s episode, the rugby star was the last of the boys to decide whether to stick with his original couple, or twist by coupling up with a Casa bombshell.

To a lot of Islanders’ shock, Jacques chose to stick with Paige as he donned a beaming smile, waiting for her to arrive through the doors of the villa a single woman.

However, Paige and Jacques’s reunion quickly turned sour as Cheyanne announced, “I though I had a connection with someone… I suppose my version of a test was different to someone else’s…”

Love Island fans compared the intense scene to the moment Lillie Haynes exposed her Casa Amor romance with Liam Reardon during the 2021 series, leaving Millie Court heartbroken.

During her exit interview, Cheyanne addressed Jacques’s seemingly last-minute decision to recouple with the paramedic instead of her.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling. I didn’t want to remain in there after I’d felt a connection with someone and he remained in his couple,” the 23-year-old explained.

“I spent the majority of my time with Jacques. We shared a bed together and I know he said he wanted to get to know me more. We’d kissed.”

“Then when it came to the recoupling he stuck with Paige. It was a bit like the Liam and Millie situation last year,” she recounted.

“I didn’t know what he was going to do until the last minute. I genuinely didn’t have a clue so that just shows how much we’d spoken and got along.”

When asked what she said to Paige before she left, she said: “I mentioned to Paige afterwards it wasn’t personal, I just wanted her to know what he’s like.”

The end of Thursday’s episode teased the fallout from the Casa Amor drama, and Love Island viewers are already slamming Jacques’s “crocodile tears” in the teaser clip.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

