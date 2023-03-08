Love Island’s Casey shares plans to meet up with Claudia – after being dumped from the villa

Casey O’Gorman has shared plans to meet up with Claudia Fogarty, after being dumped from the Love Island villa.

The recruitment consultant was coupled up with the blonde beauty for a few days, but their relationship hit the rocks after he grew close to Casa Amor bombshell Cynthia.

The pair tried to make things work after Casa Amor but a few days later, new bombshell Rosie Seabrook entered the villa and turned Casey’s head – leaving Claudia heartbroken.

Claudia was dumped from the villa last week and on Tuesday night, Casey and Rosie were also dumped from the show.

Speaking about his situation with Claudia in his post-exit interview, Casey admitted: “Look, it’s horrible. I know more than anyone what it’s like to be in a triangle situation from when I first arrived and was with Lana.”

“I was really happy with Claudia. I felt it was going so well. But I was never closed off, I never misled Claudia. So when Rosie came in, there was that spark that I maybe didn’t have with Claudia.”

“I just wanted to explore whether the personality matched up to my initial attraction. I had to give it two or three days to make that decision. So for me, I had to be selfish.”

He explained: “I went with who I could see a future with and for me that was Rosie. I hated to see Claudia upset as I really did care for the girl. But I came into this wanting to find someone and I feel like I have found that within Rosie.”

When asked would he like to meet up with Claudia outside of the villa, Casey said: “I would love to chat with Claudia. I hate the thought of there being bad blood, it’s not what I’m about. The fact she left and I wasn’t able to clear the air and really say sorry for making her have a go at me like that, it’s not nice.”

“She let everything out to me, which is fair enough as I made her feel sh**. I know it’s a difficult situation now I’m with Rosie, but I think she’s such an amazing girl. She’s so class, she’s such a good laugh. I really do think we’ll get along on the outside.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.