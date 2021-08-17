Love Island’s Brett hopes to date Priya on the outside world – despite being friend-zoned

"I would love to keep getting to know her and date her properly..."

Brett Staniland has admitted he still hopes to go on a date with Priya on the outside world, despite being friend-zoned by her on Love Island.

The model and the medical student were dumped from the show on Monday night, after being voted the least compatible couple by their co-stars and the public.

In his post-exit interview, Brett admitted he would like to continue a romantic relationship with Priya.

He said: “I would love to keep getting to know her and date her properly, but equally I’d need a different dynamic.”

“I’d need more from her, I need effort from her. I want her to plan stuff. Even just a simple thing like a run and coffee date. Just so it feels that reassurance that she also wants to be there and do stuff with me.”

Brett admitted he was “instantly” attracted to Priya, adding: “Sexual attraction is important, but sitting down and realising we had so much in common – literally down to the scars on the same knee – is absolutely bonkers.”

“We actually had a conversation where we sat down and said, ‘Let’s think about stuff we don’t agree on!’”

“Meeting Priya was honestly a blessing. Regardless of what happens, I know I’ve got a really good friend there at the very least. Who I will go to in the future, and that’s a long-lasting relationship for sure,” he added.

Meanwhile Priya opened up about why she friend-zoned Brett, saying: “I felt maybe the conversation wasn’t as fun and flirty as I would have hoped. I felt like he was more reserved than I am.”

“I’m looking for someone who wants to get out of their comfort zone all the time, like jumping out of planes with me. I think Brett was a little bit in his shell during our time in the Villa so I didn’t get a true reflection of his personality.”

“We are going to be friends and I reckon our friendship is going to last a long time. We are so similar and we got on so well. I don’t think there is anything romantic there but I know for certain there will be a friendship.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.