Love Island’s Brad McClelland dating THIS famous footballer’s sister

Brad McClelland | ©ITV Plc
Love Island star Brad McClelland is officially off the market.

The Northumberland native, who shot to fame on the hit dating show last year, is dating Daisy Maguire – the sister of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

A source told The Sun: “Daisy and Brad haven’t been dating for long but they’re absolutely head-over-heels.”

Daisy and her brother Harry

“They make a lovely couple and their respective family and friends think they make a good match.”

“It is early days but Daisy makes Brad really happy. He can’t stop smiling,” the insider added.

The couple are currently on holiday in Milan, and Daisy took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet snap with her new beau.

During his time on Love Island, Brad was coupled up with Lucinda Strafford, and the pair were spotted on a few dates after the show.

However, Lucinda confessed their romance had fizzled on the 2021 reunion show.

