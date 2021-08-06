Love Island’s Brad and Lucinda spotted on another date after ‘heated’ nightclub argument

The couple rekindled their romance after leaving the Love Island villa

Love Island’s Brad and Lucinda spotted on another date after ‘heated’ nightclub...

Love Island’s Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford have been spotted on another date, after they were reportedly involved in an argument at a nightclub last weekend.

The reality stars recently rekindled their romance, after meeting on this year’s series of Love Island.

Taking to Instagram today, Brad proved their romance is still going strong as he shared a photo of Lucinda having breakfast at a café in his hometown of Amble.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that Brad and Lucinda were involved in a heated argument at Shooshh nightclub in Brighton last weekend.

The drama kicked off after Brad allegedly clashed with another man who was trying to chat up Lucinda.

A source told the publication: “It got very ugly. Lucinda was playing with fire and has strong feelings for both lads.”

“The men didn’t fancy sharing and it got very heated. Trouble flared again outside when Lucinda and her other enthusiast left at the same time.”

A ‘friend’ of Lucinda added: “A man kept coming over and trying to talk to her in front of Brad. It got very annoying.”

Goss.ie contacted Brad and Lucinda’s reps for comment.

Lucinda and Brad were happily coupled up on Love Island until a dramatic public vote meant they had to choose one of them to leave the villa.

Brad subsequently decided that he should be the one to go, letting Lucinda stay on the show longer.

The 21-year-old then pursued a romance with Aaron Francis, until they were dumped from the Island last month.

After leaving the villa, Lucinda said she “definitely wanted to continue things with Aaron”, but days later she confirmed their romance was over.

In an unsurprising turn of events, Lucinda then reunited with Brad, and the pair were spotted on a date in Brighton last Saturday night.

In photos published by The Sun, the couple held hands as they walked along the Brighton seafront.