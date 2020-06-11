Love Island’s Biggs Chris accused of messaging another girl behind Rebecca Gormley’s back

Love Island star Biggs Chris has been accused of messaging another girl behind Rebecca Gormley’s back.

Biggs and Rebecca struck up a romance after appearing on the show’s first winter series earlier this year, but the couple have since been rocked by claims he’s been sliding into other girls DMs on Instagram.

According to The Sun Online, the 28-year-old allegedly exchanged a series of messages with healthcare assistant Caitlin Fulton, who claims she didn’t know he was dating Rebecca.

Caitlin said: “We’d been messaging back and forth after he followed me on Instagram and we’d talked about going away when lockdown ended, to a holiday cottage or a lodge somewhere in the UK.”

“He even left me a voicenote saying that coming down to see me ‘sounded good’. We were making plans as recently as Saturday.”

Caitlin was then shocked to see pictures of Biggs kissing his co-star Rebecca in Newcastle.

“I was a bit shocked that he had a girlfriend. And obviously I would be shocked if that was my boyfriend messaging someone,” she said.

The news comes after Biggs forgave Rebecca for sleeping over at Michael Griffith’s house following a drunken night out.

Biggs said Rebecca admitted she “f***ed up”, but he denied that she ever cheated on him.