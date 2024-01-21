Love Island’s Arabella Chi takes a swipe at her footballer ex Ruben Dias ahead of All Stars stint

Arabella Chi has taken a swipe at her footballer ex Ruben Dias, ahead of her stint on Love Island: All Stars.

The 32-year-old was first linked to the Manchester City ace in November, but the sports star suddenly dumped her following a New Year’s break earlier this month.

After finding herself single again, Arabella decided to sign up for the All Stars series of Love Island, and will enter the villa as a bombshell during Sunday night’s episode.

Before jetting to South Africa, Arabella told The Sun on Sunday: “Last year was probably my unluckiest when it came to finding the one. I’ve been so unlucky in love.

“I’ve dated people I thought at the time were the one, which was a mistake I’ve since learnt from.”

“What I’ve learnt from dating last year is that you think you know someone but you don’t really know them at all.

“I dated people that perhaps, looking back, weren’t best suited to me.”

Upon her return to the Love Island villa, she said: “I might have recently come out of a relationship but I’m ready to meet the man of my dreams.

“I don’t think there has ever been a better time after the dating mistakes I made last year.”

Arabella started dating her footballer ex Ruben in September, after meeting through mutual friends.

However, things turned sour between them during a New Year’s break to his native Portugal.

A source told the outlet: “She was really excited about the New Year holiday but that’s when it all went wrong.

“She felt like it was time they started to take things a bit more seriously, but he didn’t want to. She was in love with him. She’s been blindsided by the split.”

Before she started dating Ruben, Arabella enjoyed a brief romance with Leonardo DiCaprio’s millionaire pal Richie Akiva last summer.

The 32-year-old was spotted canoodling with the nightclub owner on the Hollywood star’s yacht, but it’s understood they ended their fling in September.

Hinting of her link with Leo for the first time, Arabella added: “I’ve been fortunate enough to hang out in Hollywood circles but I have still not found love. I’ve never felt more ready to settle down.

“All I’ve ever wanted is true love and that fairytale dream. I’m 32, I want to get married and have babies.

“I haven’t got lots of time left and I know more about myself now than ever. This is my last shot to find my happily ever after.”

Love Island: All Stars airs tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and Virgin Media Two.