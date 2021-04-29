Love Island’s Anna Vakili reveals her dog ‘nearly died’ in terrifying incident

"It was literally one of the scariest moments of our life..."

Anna Vakili has revealed her dog Kobie “nearly died” in a terrifying incident.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, after her sister Mandi had to save their beloved pet’s life when he nearly choked on his food.

The pharmacist explained: “The scariest thing just happened in our house… When we went to feed our dog, there was a lump of food. Our dog nearly died, he couldn’t breathe.”

“Mandy had to put her hand all the way down his throat, he was shaking and spasming. It was literally one of the scariest moments of our life.”

Mandi shared more details of what happened on her Instagram Stories, saying: “I had the worst experience with Kobie. He choked on something, it wasn’t his dog food, I don’t know what it was.”

“He had a seizure, dropped on the floor, started having an epileptic attack from lack of oxygen. He was in the middle of eating and then he just stopped and was basically just dead.”

“His body was unresponsive to anything, so I just put my long nails all the way down his little, little throat. When I felt something I just put my thumb down, pinched something and I pulled it out. I can’t tell you how far down it was.”

“Once I did that, he still was unresponsive but then I just took it out and started opening his mouth up and slowly he started to breathe again. It was the most horrific experience ever.”

Mandi added: “One of the scariest days of my life… can’t even explain the feeling of like shock and trauma I still feel.”

“He was seconds from death. From a point there would be no coming back. I keep thinking what if I didn’t make that decision to put my fingers down his throat.”

Sharing an update on their pooch, Anna wrote: “He is feeling so much better. One of the scariest moments of my life.”

“I was panicking and screaming running in circles, so lucky that Mandi stayed more calm and saved his little life.”