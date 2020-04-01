Love Island’s Anna Vakili returns to work as a pharmacist amid COVID-19 pandemic

The reality star left her job before appearing on Love Island

Anna Vakili has returned to work as a pharmacist, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Instagram model, who rose to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, returned to her old job as she felt it would have been “wrong” not to.

Posting a photo of herself working in a pharmacy with a mask and gloves on, Anna wrote: “First day back working as a Pharmacist since leaving Love Island.”

“It’s been almost a whole year! Wow can’t believe how fast it’s gone. Wasn’t really planning on registering yet but with everything that’s going on it felt wrong not to.”

“We can all fight this together. Stay safe. Stay home. Save lives 💙,” she added.

Anna received an amazing amount of support from celebrities and fans in the comments underneath her post.

Anna’s Love Island co-star Molly-Mae Hague commented: “Wow. You’re amazing.”

The reality star’s sister also wrote: “Insanely proud of my sister who went back to be a pharmacist after a year to help with the current crisis. Inspiration.”