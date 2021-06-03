Love Island’s Anna Vakili responds to reports she was ‘turned away’ from star-studded party

Anna Vakili has responded to reports she was “turned away” from Bethan Kershaw’s star-studded party.

The Love Island star and her sister Mandi were papped outside London’s Novikov Restaurant and Bar on Tuesday evening, where Bethan was hosting an event for her fashion brand BB The Label.

A host of reality stars attended the event, including Chloe Ferry and Demi Sims, but Anna and Mandi were seen having a “heated exchange” with security at the door before leaving without entry.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to explain what happened, Anna said: “Press love to try and make me look bad but I’m always going to pull them up on their bulls***.”

“Firstly, I wasn’t even aware their was a fashion launch in the restaurant and my intention wasn’t to go to it so NO I wasn’t rejected from the party. I just wanted to go in and eat but was harassed by 8 paps!”

“Secondly, I didn’t get ‘turned away’ my guy friend was wearing shorts and they said it wasn’t part of the dress code and I’m not one to leave my friend behind.”

“Thirdly in the picture [published by MailOnline] we were actually having a laugh outside and we have a good relationship with the staff inside and outside and are regulars there.”

“They just take a bad picture and try to twist it,” Anna said, adding: “@mandi_vakili it’s all your fault with your facial expressions.”