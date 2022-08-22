Love Island’s Andrew reveals he inspired Tasha to make huge life decision: ‘I was very surprised’

Love Island’s Andrew Le Page has revealed he inspired his girlfriend Tasha Ghouri to make a huge life decision after they found love in the villa.

During the early stages of their romance, the dancer told Andrew that she definitely didn’t want to have children when she’s older.

However, the 24-year-old has now changed her mind and admitted she wants to have kids with her boyfriend in the future.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Andrew explained: “At the start of the process, Tasha told me she didn’t want kids.”

“I said, ‘That’s cool, it’s not a deal breaker for me,’ and then five days before the baby challenge, she sat me down and said, ‘I can actually see myself having kids with you one day.'”

“I was very surprised as it was such a change, but I was obviously very happy. I couldn’t stop smiling.”

Tasha added: “It just goes to show that if you meet the right person your opinion can change.”

“Now I’ve met Andrew and I can see it happening. You know when you have a vision in your head of your life further down the line? I can see it sometimes. It has changed because of Andrew.”

The couple finished in fourth place on the 2022 series of Love Island earlier this month, which was won by Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.