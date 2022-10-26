Love Island’s Andrew Le Page surprises girlfriend Tasha Ghouri in the sweetest way

Love Island’s Andrew Le Page has surprised his girlfriend Tasha Ghouri in the sweetest way.

The couple made their relationship official after Casa Amor and went on to claim fourth place in the 2022 series of the hit dating show.

Since leaving the villa, the dancer and the real estate agent have gotten tattoo tributes to each other and have become the first Love Island 2022 couple to move in together.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Tasha showed off the adorable way Andrew surprised her.

The 27-year-old got another tattoo tribute to his girlfriend; this time a cochlear implant wrapped around the symbol for “I love you” in British Sign Language.

The dancer gushed: “So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!! How beautiful 🤍🤍🤍😭😭😭 it’s “ily” in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around 🥹.”

So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!! How beautiful 🤍🤍🤍😭😭😭 it’s “ily” in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around 🥹 pic.twitter.com/eGze0HDNO1 — Tasha Ghouri (@GhouriNatasha) October 26, 2022

Fans frenzied on Twitter as they pointed out how sweet Andrew’s new tribute to Tasha was.

One Twitter user wrote: “Noooo this is actually so beautiful,” while a second said: “This is amazing he is deffo a keeper x”

A third said: “No this is actually soo sweet,” and a fourth wrote: “This is everything and beyond 😭🥺🤍”