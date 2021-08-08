Love Island’s Amy hits back at claims she ‘used’ Hugo to get into the main villa

Love Island’s Amy hits back at claims she ‘used’ Hugo to get...

Amy Day has hit back at claims she “used” Hugo Hammond to get into the main Love Island villa.

The 25-year-old coupled up with the PE teacher after meeting him in Casa Amor, and they stayed together until they were dumped from the show last week.

The couple failed to make their romance work on the outside world, with Amy admitting she felt “a little bit messed around” by Hugo – who she branded “fake”.

In an Instagram Q&A on Sunday morning, Amy was asked: “Is it true that you used Hugo as a way into the villa?”

Amy replied: “Not at all. I went into Casa Amor with an open mind and we really did get on almost instantly.”

“Things didn’t end great but I wish him all the best and am sure I will be bumping into him at future events.”

Things got awkward between Amy and Hugo after they left the villa, when Hugo described his love life in the villa as “tragic” during his exit interview.

Amy, who was standing next to Hugo at the time, went viral after her hilarious reaction to the awkward moment.

“My search for love in the villa was tragic” Hugo has no self awareness. Look at Amy’s reaction #loveisland pic.twitter.com/XtsHQ8y4v2 — vic (@victoriasanusi) August 5, 2021

In her official exit interview, Amy said her feelings for Hugo were 100% “real” and claimed “everyone could see that.”

“I think at the end, everyone questioned why on earth he just wasn’t reciprocating what I was giving. I tried,” she continued.

“I was being 100 per cent genuine and real and I was a little bit messed around, but I loved the experience. I’ve definitely learned what I don’t want and how I should be treated in a relationship.”

On how she feels about Hugo now, Amy explained: “Fake – because he wasn’t telling me that he didn’t like me. I do wish I’d opened up and re-coupled with someone else.”

The Surrey native also denied speculation she had sex with Hugo on the show, after viewers questioned whether they got hot and heavy under the covers. “100 per cent I did not sleep with Hugo,” she added. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player, with two new bombshells set to enter the villa. Sam, Clarisse, Hugo and Amy have said goodbye to the island 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lqC7jj1mmV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 5, 2021