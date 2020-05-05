Love Island’s Amy Hart slams critics for celebrating the show’s cancellation

The reality star has pointed out that people have lost their jobs

Love Island’s Amy Hart has slammed those who are celebrating the show’s cancellation.

On Monday, ITV confirmed that Love Island won’t take place this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although most fans are devastated by the news, some people are glad that the show won’t be on our screens this summer.

After noticing some negative comments on social media, Love Island 2019 star Amy tweeted: “I know there are bigger things going on but before you publicly celebrate the cancellation of Love Island, think of the 300+ freelancers who are without work…”

I know there are bigger things going on but before you publically celebrate the cancellation of Love Island, think of the 300+ freelancers who are without work. You didn’t celebrate when airlines stopped flying or all the theatres closed. Sending loads of ❤️ to the whole LI fam x — Amy Hart (@amyhart1707) May 4, 2020

“You didn’t celebrate when airlines stopped flying or all the theatres closed. Sending loads of love to the whole Love Island fam x,” she added.

Love Island’s cancellation was confirmed by show bosses on Monday.

In a statement, they said: “ITV2 are sad to announce that Love Island series 7 will move to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority,” Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV, said.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.”

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021,” the statement ended.

