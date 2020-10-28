Love Island’s Amy Hart hits back at claims she’s had work done to her face

The reality star has set the record straight

Amy Hart has hit back at claims she’s had work done to her face.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Island star shared a photo showing off her new darker blonde hair.

Sadly, Amy’s post attracted some negative attention – as some followers left nasty comments about her appearance.

One person commented: “On the fillers too… I didn’t mean to be rude, I am sorry, please don’t go crazy with fillers, you don’t need it.”

Amy quickly shut down claims she’s had work done by replying: “It’s the results of white wine and chips x… I literally haven’t tho.” [sic]

Another follower then commented: “Are you sure this is you, you look totally different you have changed completely. Have you had work or is it filters.”

Amy replied: “Nope it’s neither editing nor a face change, it’s angles, make up and weighing a stone more than I did in love island.”

Although Amy hasn’t dabbled in facial filler, the 28-year-old underwent a smile makeover earlier this year – after she was trolled over her teeth.

Back in July, the reality star showed off her transformed teeth, after going under the knife with London’s leading cosmetic dental expert Dr Richard.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Amy beamed as she revealed “the final product”.

“I told Dr Richard when I was getting them that I wanted to still keep the character,” she told her followers.

“I didn’t want to look like I had a bright white mouth guard in and widen my smile out. I think you can all agree it has… so thank you Dr Richard.”