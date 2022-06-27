Love Island’s Amber slams Dami and Indiyah for cracking on just HOURS after she was dumped from the show

Love Island’s Amber Beckford has slammed Dami Hope and Indiyah Pollack for cracking on just hours after she was dumped from the show.

The 24-year-old, who was coupled up with Dami since day one of the show, admitted she was “shocked” that he got with Indiyah so soon after she left.

Speaking about her dumping on Sunday night’s Aftersun, she said: “Yeah, it was a bloody shock, but when it was Ekin-Su [Cülcüloğlu] and Tasha [Ghouri], I was like, ‘Ok, read the room.'”

The former nanny revealed she and Dami had been having “proper snogs in bed” before she left, and said he “definitely had time” to tell her about his feelings towards Indiyah.

“They could have waited ’til we at least had our water bottle out of there,” she joked.

“I was a bit shocked. I won’t lie. I spoke to them both and didn’t have a clue. They both said, ‘No, just friends.’ I was too stunned to speak.”

Amber went on to explain she thought her fellow Islander Ekin-Su was “playing a game”.

The pair came to blows before the 24-year-old was dumped from the villa, after the actress accused her on not liking her.

“She was playing a bit of a game, I thought. Great for TV but 24 hours is too much. I was like, ‘What’s going on here?'”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

