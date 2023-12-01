Love Island’s Amber Gill ‘splits from footballer girlfriend Jen Beattie’ after almost a year together

Amber Gill has reportedly split from her footballer girlfriend Jen Beattie, after almost a year together.

The Newcastle native, who won the 2019 series of Love Island alongside Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea, was first linked to the Arsenal player late last year.

The couple enjoyed a “date night” at London’s Winter Wonderland in December, before making their romance social media official in March.

Sadly, MailOnline has now reported that Amber and Jen have parted ways.

A source told the outlet: “Amber and Jen have decided to end their relationship.

“They remain good friends and the split was amicable but they just grew apart after struggling to spend time together.

“There’s still a lot of love between them and Amber will always hold a special place in her heart for Jen but ending their romance was the best decision for their lives right now.”

Amber’s romance with Jen was her first public same-sex relationship since she came out as bisexual last year.

During a previous interview about their romance, the 26-year-old said: “Everybody was like ‘We watched you date a man.’ People didn’t believe it. They don’t want to believe it. It was so annoying!

“I think because I come from Love Island it’s hard for people to think that I could go on a date with a woman. I don’t know why – it’s very closed minded.”

“I think the whole thing that I was doing it to stay relevant or that it’s not real, or that it couldn’t possibly be real, that’s a bit depressing.

“But I can say I’m in a relationship with a girl now, she’s so nice and I’m really happy – we met on Tik Tok – some people have said I’m a fake, but I can deal with that.”

The Love Island star came out publicly in August last year, after tweeting about “switching teams”.