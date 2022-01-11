Love Island’s Amber Gill ‘rekindles her romance with criminal ex’

Amber Gill has reportedly rekindled her romance with her criminal ex.

In photos published by MailOnline, the Love Island star was spotted on a dinner date with her former flame at the restaurant Opa Dubai.

According to reports, the 24-year-old split from her secret boyfriend at the start of 2021, after discovering he was jailed back in 2017 for beating up two doormen.

The incident took place at a nightclub in Leeds back in March 2015, and one victim was left in a “critical condition”.

He pleaded not guilty on April 18, 2017 at Leeds Crown Court, but was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for wounding with intent, and eight months concurrent for attempting to cause GBH with intent. A source told MailOnline at the time that Amber “had no idea” about his criminal past, and she dumped him after finding out.

An insider has since told the publication: “Amber started dating Rory again last year after accepting his past. They talked about everything that happened when Rory was younger and have moved forward together as a couple.”

According to the publication, the pair are now living together, after Amber secretly moved to Dubai.

The source explained: “Amber has taken a big step by relocating to Dubai, but she loves the place, and it was important for herself and Rory to have a fresh start where not everybody knows who they are.”

Amber shot to fame back in 2019 after she won Love Island with Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea.

Goss.ie have contacted Amber’s rep for comment.